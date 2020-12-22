Winfield officer crashes while trying to avoid other drivers, police say

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A Winfield police officer was checked at a local hospital after he crashed into a row of trees late Sunday while trying to avoid other cars, an official said.

The officer heading westbound on County Road 100 South by the Falling Waters subdivision about 7:30 p.m. when he swerved off the road and crashed, said Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball.

He was on his way back to town after helping Lake County police with a traffic stop near Porter Lakes Elementary School, Ball said.

As the officer was traveling west, a driver in front of him suddenly braked. Meanwhile, another driver was heading toward the officer in another lane.

The officer swerved off the road, avoiding a collision with either car, Ball said. He was then checked at a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

The officer did not suffer any injuries and was released from the hospital the same night, Ball said.

