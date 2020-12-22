Winfield officer crashes while trying to avoid other drivers, police say

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A Winfield police officer was checked at a local hospital after he crashed into a row of trees late Sunday while trying to avoid other cars, an official said.
The officer heading westbound on County Road 100 South by the Falling Waters subdivision about 7:30 p.m. when he swerved off the road and crashed, said Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball.
He was on his way back to town after helping Lake County police with a traffic stop near Porter Lakes Elementary School, Ball said.
As the officer was traveling west, a driver in front of him suddenly braked. Meanwhile, another driver was heading toward the officer in another lane.
The officer swerved off the road, avoiding a collision with either car, Ball said. He was then checked at a local hospital as a precautionary measure.
The officer did not suffer any injuries and was released from the hospital the same night, Ball said.
Alex McCampbell
Alexis Cruz
Alonzio Bryant
Andre Hughes
Anthony Parma
Arturo Gomez
Benjamin Anstrom
Carlton Ford
Christopher Fullilove
Daniel Favela
Deralle Nelson
Elizabeth Ferguson
Eric Barkey
Eugene Nowakowski
Frank Sansone
Gregory Cox
Gregory Wiening
Hannah Kuckuck
Heather Curatolo
Ikeshia Sullivan
James Englum
James Morris
James Volk
Jerrell Sims
John Sons
John Zappia
Joseph Common
Justin Mitchell
Kevin Thomas
Lucas Walkowiak
Marc King
Mary Granter
Melissa Hubbard
Melissa Marks
Micah Hamilton
Nyle Fuerstenberg
Orlando Brookshire
Rashaun Coleman
Richard Bull
Ronnie Hannah
Sarah Cheesebrough
Sothan Pickett
Timothy Hughes
Timothy Shuttz
Tracey Havard
Tyrone Campbell
Tyrone Walker
William Shields
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!