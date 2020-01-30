Winfield plans to snuff out public smoking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Similar to provisions outlined in Munster's ordinance, habitual violators in Winfield could be fined up to $1,500 and be considered public nuisances, which could allow the town to seek restraining orders against violators, under the proposed ordinance.

"At the end of the day, it's the right thing to do," Anderson said.

Anderson added the ordinance will level the playing field between businesses in the town because there won't be a choice between having a smoking or a non-smoking establishment.

"Buddy & Pal's, for instance, over here was non-smoking. They chose to be non-smoking when they switched ownership a couple years ago, but the problem was it wasn't a level playing field," Anderson said. "So in this instance, we want to create a level playing field for all the bars. I applaud Buddy & Pal's for trying it."

The ordinance was passed on first reading this week, and council members plan to revisit the ban during the council's February meeting.

Officials said the ordinance is expected to pass at that time.

After it passes, Town Council President Gerald Stiener said businesses will be given some time to adjust to the new law.