WINFIELD — Plans for having a new post office in town by this spring have received a major setback, Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner said.
WiseWay, one of the leading contenders interested in holding the postal substation or postal contract unit inside its grocery store, has backed out, Skinner said.
"I'm very disappointed. Several people worked very hard to get to this point. I went all the way to the White House. I apologize to the Winfield community, because I feel like I failed. There's no way I can force a post office and a private merchant to put this together," Skinner said.
Brett A. Gargano, vice president of finance and retail operations for Weiss Entities LLC, confirmed in a statement that the postal substation wouldn't be housed in WiseWay.
"Unfortunately, we could not come to terms on an agreement with the U.S. Post Office. The bidding requirements, including the minimum space needed to qualify as well as the requirements for constructing and building out the space per the bid specs made us unable to make an acceptable bid, so unfortunately, we were not able to move forward with providing an adequate space for a postal contract unit," Gargano said.
"We are disappointed, but based on the information provided, could not find a way to feasibly make it work."
Although disappointed with the news, Skinner said she isn't giving up.
"I am going to try and pursue this with other businesses in the area. If anyone has an idea, please contact me. It's not 100 percent over, but still I feel I should apologize to the community," Skinner said.
Saga ongoing
The town of Winfield had a substation, or postal contract post office, in the former Fagen Pharmacy, 10809 Randolph St., for a number of years.
That post office substation was removed when CVS Pharmacy bought Fagen in late 2017.
Town and township officials have been working for a number of months to get the postal substation restored including a petition drive, which garnered 2,548 signatures, spearheaded by Skinner.
The town of Winfield, which uses a Crown Point zip code, has mail delivered through the Crown Point Post Office on Summit Street in Crown Point.
If a substation were to become a reality, Winfield and other area residents would be able to mail letters and packages from the substation, postal officials have said.
Mary K. Dando, strategic communication specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, said there have been two Winfield businesses interested in the postal substation. Both have backed out.
Those businesses included WiseWay and Winfield Ace Hardware, 11702 Randolph St.
Dando said as part of the agreement between the post office and the business, there are certain space requirements that must be met.
A site inspection is also made by postal employees.
The post office supplies certain signage and materials, but the business has to provide a space for the substation and materials such as shelving.
Average cost paid by the business to construct space for the postal substation is approximately $30,000, Dando said.
"The Postal Service would welcome having a postal presence in Winfield again," Dando said.
"The Postal Service will send out an application/package outlining the requirements to set up a Contract Postal Unit at your business."
Winfield businesses still wanting to fill out a form of interest to have the post office at their location can contact Skinner at the township office: 219-663-7027.