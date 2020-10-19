Winfield rebids sewer project

WINFIELD — After receiving bids for the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant in August, the town sent the project back out to bid because of how the project will be financed.

"The way we set up our financing mechanism ... there's two buckets of funds, and we had to make sure that the base bid would fit in the first bucket, and it did not," said Sewer Board and Town Council President Gerald Stiener.

"We had to take some of those items out of the base bid and move them to the other bid. It's pretty much bidding the same thing."

The town again received five bids for the project, including Thieneman Construction, Inc., $3.95 million; Bowen Engineering Corp., $4.2 million; Hasse Construction Company, Inc., $4.28 million; IHC Construction Companies, LLC, $4.31 million; and Gariup Construction Co., $5.3 million.

Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson noted the bids read during the recent special Sewer Board meeting only included the base bid and not the six alternates.

Including all six alternate items, bids came in at Thieneman Construction, Inc., $6.28 million; Bowen Engineering Corp., $6.37 million; Hasse Construction Company, Inc., $6.57 million; IHC Construction Companies, LLC, $6.68 million; and Gariup Construction Co., $8.29 million, records show.