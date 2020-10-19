 Skip to main content
Winfield rebids sewer project
urgent

Winfield rebids sewer project

Winfield stock

A sign welcomes visitors to Winfield. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

WINFIELD — After receiving bids for the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant in August, the town sent the project back out to bid because of how the project will be financed. 

"The way we set up our financing mechanism ... there's two buckets of funds, and we had to make sure that the base bid would fit in the first bucket, and it did not," said Sewer Board and Town Council President Gerald Stiener.

"We had to take some of those items out of the base bid and move them to the other bid. It's pretty much bidding the same thing."

The town again received five bids for the project, including Thieneman Construction, Inc., $3.95 million; Bowen Engineering Corp., $4.2 million; Hasse Construction Company, Inc., $4.28 million; IHC Construction Companies, LLC, $4.31 million; and Gariup Construction Co., $5.3 million.

Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson noted the bids read during the recent special Sewer Board meeting only included the base bid and not the six alternates.

Including all six alternate items, bids came in at Thieneman Construction, Inc., $6.28 million; Bowen Engineering Corp., $6.37 million; Hasse Construction Company, Inc., $6.57 million; IHC Construction Companies, LLC, $6.68 million; and Gariup Construction Co., $8.29 million, records show.

Alternate bids include items that would improve the efficiency of the plant while lowering the daily costs, Stiener said. 

"Right now, it's an expensive plant to operate," Stiener said. "Hopefully by doing these improvements, we can make it more efficient."

In addition to increased efficiency and lowered costs, the project also aims to double the plant's current capacity and improve water quality in the town. 

The project is slated for completion in fall 2021, Stiener added. 

The Sewer Board unanimously agreed to take the bids under advisement for review by the town's legal and engineering departments.

Jeremy Lin, the town's engineering consultant, said he planned to review the bid packages and will make a recommendation to the town. 

Stiener and Anderson estimate the expansion project will cost around $6 million. 

The project is set to be financed through a building corporation, which will own the treatment plant and lease it back to the town. 

Bonds for the project will be paid with sewer fees collected by the town. Once the bonds are paid off, the building corporation will cease to exist, according to a previous Times report.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

