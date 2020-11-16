 Skip to main content
Winfield Town Hall closes to public amid COVID-19 case surge
Winfield Town Hall closes to public amid COVID-19 case surge

WINFIELD — Effective Monday, Winfield Town Hall is closed to the public. 

The decision comes after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Indiana. 

"We're just trying to keep everyone safe," said Kim Wachowski, the town's office and events coordinator. 

Wachowski said it's not clear when Town Hall will reopen to the public. 

Payments can be dropped off in the town's utility drop box, located to the left of the Town Hall entrance at 10645 Randolph St., lobby A.

Residents have been asked to include their address and account number with bill payments. Neither change, nor receipts will be given out at this time, according to a Facebook post from the town

Those who need to drop off documents to the Winfield Building Department can call Tammi Travis at 219-779-9073. 

For more information, visit www.winfield.in.gov, or sign up for town text alerts by texting WIN00 to 360-00.

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

