Holiday travelers can expect rain and maybe even some snow for their Sunday drive through the Region.
Gino Izzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the worst of a winter storm tracking toward the Region will stay west of the state line, but wind and snow are expected.
Northwest Indiana will likely see rain through the day Sunday with a wintry mix to follow as temperatures drop Sunday evening.
Hammond and cities closer to the state line may see a couple inches of snow accumulate overnight Sunday, Izzi said, with as much as six inches expected in Illinois.
Temperatures will stay in the 40s through much of the day Sunday before dipping below freezing. Winds will pick up Sunday evening with 40 mph gusts possible.
Izzi said precipitation should wrap up before the Monday morning commute and cold weather will return.
"It's been unseasonably cold this month," Izzi said, adding that although he hasn't crunched the numbers yet, this November could be among the 10 coldest on record.
"It's been so cold for so long," he said. "This weekend feels warmer than what we're used to."
Monday will bring temperatures in the low 30s, Izzi said, with temperatures in the low 20s to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.