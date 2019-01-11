While this winter has been relatively not so white, Regionites will see some snowfall to start of their weekend.
A winter weather advisory is in effect in Northwest Indiana on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Snow will accumulate in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties from two to four inches, Meteorologist Mark Ratzer of the National Weather Service said. Central Indiana will get hit the hardest with an expected 6 inches.
The snow will continue through the morning and will taper off in the evening, Ratzer said.
“There probably will be a period in the afternoon where visibility might be less than a mile,” Ratzer said. “During that time travelers should use caution and give themselves extra time getting to their destinations.”
Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and will climb to around 30 degrees in the afternoon.
Gary officials reminded residents of the city's snow plan in light of the incoming winter storm in a news release Friday.
The snow team will be out in full force, the news release stated, and will be plowing according to the city's snow removal plan.
City trucks are first dispatched to primary roadways, such as high-traffic routes leading to schools and hospitals, where there's one inch or more of snow accumulation. Secondary roads are considered to be neighborhood roads or consistently traveled streets that feed into primary roads. Alley conditions will be evaluated last.
The city reminded residents that in the event of heavy snow accumulation, it could take up to 48 hours for side street snow removal and cars parked on snow routes will be towed at the owner's expense, according to the news release.
Gary warming centers will be open and Gary fire stations will also offer relief from the cold.