Winter weather increases urgency for blood, platelet donations in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm system moving across the Midwest isn't just affecting travel; it's causing a shortage in blood and platelet donations as people resign themselves to their homes.
Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, a supplier of blood to more than 80 hospitals across the state, announced that winter advisories are warnings were adding to the "ongoing" blood collection challenges centers have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely due to remote work and schooling.
In the past year, Versiti has had a 47% decrease in mobile drive collections at businesses and schools, the center said in a news release Tuesday.
"Supplies of some blood types, including O-negative and O-positive, are reaching critically low levels, with less than a day’s supply of life-saving blood on shelves to supply Versiti’s hospital partners across Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. We simply do not have the three-day supply of blood that we need," said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti.
Versiti is especially in need of platelets, which are used to help cancer patients, trauma survivors and premature babies.
Platelets are only viable for five to seven days outside the body, which means centers are always in need of donations.
"We are asking the community to step forward and help. Unfortunately, we can’t wait a week until a cold snap subsides to provide these life-saving gifts. For these patients who rely on us, they need our help today, regardless of the weather forecast," Waxman said.
In particular, donors who are O-negative and O-positive are needed now. O-positive blood is the universal blood type and can be transfused to all patients.
Hoosiers who are able to make a donation are encouraged to donate to the Versiti Blood Center location closest to them. The following are available across Indiana:
- INDIANAPOLIS: 3450 N. Meridian St.
- FISHERS: 11005 Allisonville Road
- CARMEL: 726 Adams St., Suite 150
- GREENWOOD: 8739 U.S. 31 South
- TERRE HAUTE: 2021 S. Third St.
- LAFAYETTE: 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16
People also can schedule an appointment to donate at their local community blood drive. Times, dates and locations of upcoming drives are available online at donate.indiana.versiti.org.
To make an appointment, click on "Schedule to Donate" tab and find the closest drive.
Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 1-317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org/Indiana.
Walk-in appointments are also welcome at Versiti donor centers.
Versiti requires everyone in its facilities to wear masks and have their temperature taken. All donation locations practice social distancing and adhere to CDC recommendations and cleaning protocols.
Anyone who is 17 or older, in good health and meets eligibility requirements is urged to give. Any interested people 16 years old must have consent from a parent or guardian. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.