Wintry mix to pass through Region throughout weekend

Freezing rain, snow, sleet and rain are all in the expected mix for NWI Friday through Saturday as a winter storm passes through the area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Newton and Jasper counties, until 7 p.m. for LaPorte county and until midnight Jan. 2 for Lake and Porter counties, the National Weather Service reported.

All Region counties are expected to receive mixed precipitation Friday that could bring ice and slippery road conditions, the NWS said.

Freezing rain, along with a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet will come down on the area until 3 p.m. Ice accumulation could reach up to around a quarter of an inch and up to half an inch of snow. More rain and snow is possible during the night before 2 a.m., the NWS said.

Temperatures will be around the mid-30s and wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

A 40% chance of rain and snow is possible starting Saturday night around 7 and 8 p.m. Wind gusts could reach up to 10 mph. The high will be around 36 degrees, the NWS said.