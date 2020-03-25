With COVID-19 isolation, abuse activists fear an 'explosive cocktail'

“Safer at Home.” It's a slogan of choice for the mandatory confinement measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. But it's not true for everyone.

As the world's families hunker down, there's another danger, less obvious but just as insidious, that worries advocates and officials: a potential spike in domestic violence as victims spend day and night trapped at home with their abusers, with tensions rising, nowhere to escape, limited or no access to friends or relatives — and no idea when it will end.

“An abuser will use anything in their toolbox to exert their power and control, and COVID-19 is one of those tools," said Crystal Justice, who oversees development at the National Domestic Violence Hotline, a 24/7 national hotline in the United States.

In cities and towns everywhere, concern is high, and meaningful numbers are hard to come by. In some cases, officials worry about a spike in calls, and in others, about a drop in calls, which might indicate that victims cannot find a safe way to reach out for help.

On a normal day, 1,800 to 2,000 people will call that national hotline. That number hasn't changed, but that doesn't surprise organizers. After natural disasters like earthquakes, Justice says, it's only when schools and workplaces reopen that people are finally able to reach out.