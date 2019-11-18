With first-responder memorial, Highland, North Township to honor service, sacrifice

Memorial bricks, benches as gifts

With barely six weeks left until Christmas, there’s still time to get a special gift for that hard-to-shop-for person on your holiday list. And it never has to be dusted and goes with anything.

The Fallen First Responders Memorial Committee is offering the public the chance to honor someone who died in service to the community by buying a brick or a bench.

Construction of the memorial honoring police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personal from East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster, and Whiting who died in the line of duty will begin in the spring in Wicker Memorial Park, Highland.

“We have received the names of nearly 30 North Township first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect us all,” said Township Trustee Frank Mrvan, who is spearheading the project. “These individuals are remarkable heroes, who ran into danger when logic would tell any one of us to run the other way.”

To make a donation to help fund the project, visit NTTfallenheroes.org and choose from the following options:

A personalized 4-by-8-inch brick for $50.

A personalized 8-by-8-inch brick for $100.

A 12-by-12-inch black granite inlay with gray engraving for $500.

A granite bench (four available) with the donor’s name on the face of the bench for $5,000.

A granite bench pedestal with the donor’s name (six names available on each pedestal) for 1,000 to $4,999.

Donors can also receive a duplicate keepsake brick for an additional $25 for the 4x8 and $50 for the 8x8 brick.

For more information, contact the North Township trustee’s office at 219-932-2530.