Woman, 11-year-old hospitalized after separate shootings this week

GARY — Police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus earlier this week for two people who were checked in with gunshot wounds, one of whom was an 11-year-old.
On Wednesday, a woman told police she was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting.
Police responded about 12:54 a.m. to the hospital for a 27-year-old woman from Robbins, Illinois, who checked herself in.
The woman told officers she was with another person in the Glen Park area when a black Escalade approached them. Someone inside the car fired several shots before the vehicle took off, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
After realizing she had been shot, the woman had someone transport her to the hospital, she told police.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary police Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the police department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.
An 11-year-old Hammond boy wounded one day earlier suffered a graze wound to the neck after several shots were fired in an area he was walking in, Westerfield said.
Police responded about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday to the hospital, where the boy was taken immediately following a shooting.
A witness told officers she and the boy were walking to 5th Avenue and Vermont Street when they heard shots being fired, Westerfield said.
Later, the boy noticed the back of his neck was bleeding, and he was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Sgt. Gregory at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
On Thursday, two people who were wounded in a shooting were also checked into Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.
Police met with both people there about 3:30 p.m. and found out the shooting happened earlier in the area of 11th Avenue and Ralston Street. Police examined the area for evidence, Westerfield said.
The shooting is still under investigation, and limited information was immediately available.
