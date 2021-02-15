 Skip to main content
Woman accused of helping murder suspect briefly evade police
Woman accused of helping murder suspect briefly evade police

Tabbitha B. Borard

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman posted a $2,000 cash bond last week on charges alleging she helped her boyfriend hide from police, who were looking to arrest him on a murder warrant.

Tabbitha B. Bogard, 32, told police Myles Thomas was not at her home nor had she seen him before authorities pulled her over Oct. 14 after she left her Gary home, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Thomas, 26, was wanted in connection with the Aug. 22 shooting death of Rayvon Harris, 29, inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Bogard provided authorities with a key to her home in the 3700 block of Virginia Street and gave them permission to enter, records state.

As officers approached the house, they saw Thomas run out a back door, records state.

Thomas was later apprehended inside an abandoned home, police said.

Thomas; Courtney M. Moss, 30, of Gary; Willie A. Jones Jr., 20, of Indianapolis; and Roy C. Akins, 18, of Merrillville, were charged with murder in Harris' homicide. Thomas, Moss and Jones have pleaded not guilty. Akins remains at large.

Bogard was arrested Thursday on a charge of assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony. She has not yet entered a plea.

Bogard posted bond the day of her arrest. Her initial appearance was set for March 1.

