Woman accused of luring man to his death makes first court appearance

CROWN POINT — A woman made an initial appearance Monday on a charge alleging she helped lure an 18-year-old man to Gary so her boyfriend and three others could kill him.
Jazmin J. Garcia, 19, of Monticello, Indiana, asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Kathleen Sullivan to appoint a public defender to represent her.
Sullivan entered a not guilty plea on Garcia's behalf to one count of murder.
According to court records, Garcia helped her boyfriend and three other men lure Jacquice Baylock, 18, to Gary on July 1 so they could rob and shoot him in the 1800 block of Taney Place in Gary. Baylock later died at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.
Garcia's co-defendants Laquan M. Tolliver, 19, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, and Jason Hinton, of Chicago Heights, each are being held without bail in the case. They also have pleaded not guilty.
No public record of criminal charges against Garcia's boyfriend and at least one other man could be located Monday.
According to court records, Garcia told police her boyfriend was jealous of Baylock because she had spent the night with Baylock on at least two occasions.
Garcia and the boyfriend had been together for several years and have children, but she had become interested in talking to Baylock, court records allege.
Garcia told police her boyfriend became angry with her July 1 and made her text Baylock, setting in motion a plan to lure him outside and kill him.
The boyfriend provided a stolen silver or gray car for her to use to pick up Baylock in Lynwood, and the boyfriend, Tolliver and others followed in a stolen black car, records allege.
The men provided Garcia with a location in Gary, and the boyfriend allegedly told her she would "die in that car with him" if she didn't comply with his orders.
When they arrived at the location in Gary, the boyfriend and another man shot Baylock and took cash he dropped as he ran from them, records state. Tolliver was a back seat passenger in the second car, records allege.
Garcia told police she was pulled from the first car and placed in the the second car during the shooting, and the group allegedly fled back into Illinois on the expressway.
Garcia claimed she stared out a window as they drove, trying not to show any emotion because she was scared for her own safety.
Garcia, who was being held without bond, is next scheduled to appear in court March 2.