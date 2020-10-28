 Skip to main content
Woman admits she planned robbery that led to man's shooting death

Woman admits she planned robbery that led to man's shooting death

CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman admitted Tuesday she helped plan a robbery three years ago in Hammond that resulted in the shooting death of a 19-year-old, court records show.

Paradise Haynes, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury, a level 2 felony. She could face 10 to 30 years in prison at sentencing.

Haynes and Lucky R. Tyler, of Chicago, each were charged with murder in the shooting death of Khalil Carter, 19, on Oct. 31, 2017, at an apartment in the 500 block of Pointe Drive in Hammond.

Haynes, Tyler and Carter's cousin were wounded in the shootout, Lake Criminal Court records state.

In exchange for Haynes' plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss her remaining charges, including murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery and criminal confinement.

Haynes also agreed to cooperate with the state in the prosecution of Tyler and another man, who is accused of firing the shots that killed Carter. An online search showed no public record of charges against the man.

Haynes agreed she will not be sentenced until after her co-defendant's cases have been resolved.

Tyler's trial is currently set for March 22.

Paradise Haynes

Paradise Haynes

 Provided
