HAMMOND — A Northwest Indiana woman is admitting she robbed two Hammond banks last year – while pregnant with twins.
April D. Hill appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to plead guilty to two felony counts of bank robbery.
Hill had been awaiting trial on charges she made off with nearly $10,000 from two financial institutions late last summer and early last fall.
Recent court records now indicate she was several months pregnant at the time of the holdups and has since given birth to twins while on federal home detention.
State and federal court records state Hill, about 40 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 185 pounds, walked into the Fifth Third Bank, 1716 E. 165th St., Hammond 1 p.m. Aug. 17 we wearing brown sunglasses, a black bandanna and a black T-shirt.
Police said she gave a teller a note demanding cash. The teller told police Hill indicated she was armed by holding her hand under her shirt by her waist. Hill fled with $1,700 cash.
The FBI said Hill later robbed the BMO Harris Bank, 7250 Indianapolis Blvd., of $8,200 about 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 11.
The government alleges it traced the crimes to Hill through surveillance camera images of her and the car she drove.
Authorities arrested her Oct. 25 at a residence in Michigan City. State court records indicate Hill had previously lived in Gary.
The court initially ordered Hill detained in a local lockup pending trial, but released her to home detention the following month.
A federal court record indicates she gave birth March 11 this year to twins by Cesarean section. Her trial was then postponed because of her physical and emotional state following birth.
Her court-appointed attorney Kerry C. Connor, signaled last month Hill would plead guilty without agreement of leniency between her and the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Magistrate Judge John E Martin is recommending U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann accept Hill’s guilty plea.
Hill will remain free on home detention, pending her sentencing, which hasn’t yet been scheduled. She could face up to 20 years in prison.