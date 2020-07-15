Woman aimed for man, shot his girlfriend, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A 27-year-old woman was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging she shot another woman in the leg last week in Gary.
Ashley R. Jones, of Gary, and her boyfriend were questioned by detectives after witnesses told police Jones shot a woman July 10 in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Street and fled with her boyfriend in a silver pickup truck, records state.
The victim and her boyfriend told police they were across the street from the Blue Room nightclub when Jones and her boyfriend, who live in the area, came out and started yelling.
The witnesses said Jones pointed the gun at the victim's boyfriend and fired one shot, which struck the victim in the leg, records state.
Jones and Jones' boyfriend fled in his silver pickup truck, documents allege.
Police spotted the truck at a gas station near 15th Avenue and Broadway and detained the couple, records show.
Investigators recovered a black revolver from Jones' purse, documents state.
Jones initially denied responsibility for the shooting, but later told detectives she shot at the victim's boyfriend because she thought he was harassing her and they were arguing, records show. The two couples had known each other for a long time.
An arrest warrant for Jones was issued Monday, after she was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, attempted aggravated battery, carrying a handgun without a license, two counts of criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
Ashley Nicole Draper
Courtney Nathaniel Davis
Cristobal Almanza Canelo
Darrell G. Murphy
David Isaiah Thomas
Emily Rose Sharp
Frank Ignus
Ftero Nicholson
Gina Vanderbok
Glenn Eugene Wilson
Gustavo Suarez Jr.
James Dennis Gallagher Jr.
Jesus David Lopez-Puentes
Maribell Perez
Matthew Scott Mills
Nichole A. Kelly
Roy Anthony Rogala
Tony Ditrich
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!