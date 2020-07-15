Woman aimed for man, shot his girlfriend, court records allege

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A 27-year-old woman was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging she shot another woman in the leg last week in Gary.

Ashley R. Jones, of Gary, and her boyfriend were questioned by detectives after witnesses told police Jones shot a woman July 10 in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Street and fled with her boyfriend in a silver pickup truck, records state.

The victim and her boyfriend told police they were across the street from the Blue Room nightclub when Jones and her boyfriend, who live in the area, came out and started yelling.

The witnesses said Jones pointed the gun at the victim's boyfriend and fired one shot, which struck the victim in the leg, records state.

Jones and Jones' boyfriend fled in his silver pickup truck, documents allege.

Police spotted the truck at a gas station near 15th Avenue and Broadway and detained the couple, records show.

Investigators recovered a black revolver from Jones' purse, documents state.

Jones initially denied responsibility for the shooting, but later told detectives she shot at the victim's boyfriend because she thought he was harassing her and they were arguing, records show. The two couples had known each other for a long time.