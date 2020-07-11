Woman airlifted after being hit by vehicle, firefighters say

OGDEN DUNES — A woman was airlifted with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Ogden Dunes, firefighters said.
At 4 p.m. Saturday firefighters responded to a woman with traumatic injuries at 61 Ski Hill Road between Woodland Trail and Ski Hill Place, according to the Ogden Dunes Fire Department.
Ogden Dunes first responders found a seriously injured woman in her 50s who was stuck by a vehicle rolling backwards down a steeply inclined driveway. Portage firefighters assisted with a rescue ambulance and paramedic engines and a University of Chicago Aeromedical Network helicopter came to the scene.
In addition Ogden Dunes and Portage firefighters, the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Burns Harbor Police Department and Indiana Dunes National Park rangers worked together at the crash.
The helicopter landed at the Ogden Dunes Kratz Soccer Field and the woman was flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Ogden Dunes police are investigating the crash. The condition of the woman was unknown Saturday night.
