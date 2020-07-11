Woman airlifted after being hit by vehicle, firefighters say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OGDEN DUNES — A woman was airlifted with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Ogden Dunes, firefighters said.

At 4 p.m. Saturday firefighters responded to a woman with traumatic injuries at 61 Ski Hill Road between Woodland Trail and Ski Hill Place, according to the Ogden Dunes Fire Department.

Ogden Dunes first responders found a seriously injured woman in her 50s who was stuck by a vehicle rolling backwards down a steeply inclined driveway. Portage firefighters assisted with a rescue ambulance and paramedic engines and a University of Chicago Aeromedical Network helicopter came to the scene.

In addition Ogden Dunes and Portage firefighters, the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Burns Harbor Police Department and Indiana Dunes National Park rangers worked together at the crash.