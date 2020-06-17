Woman airlifted after cousin stabbed her in argument, police say

MICHIGAN CITY – A woman was airlifted for medical treatment after her cousin stabbed her, police said.
Esther Stone, 45, who has addresses in both Michigan City and Chicago, is accused of stabbing her 32-year-old cousin while the two were involved in an argument, Michigan City Police Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez said.
Michigan City police responded about 5 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Maple Street for a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found the 32-year-old woman with an injury on her neck.
The woman was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City and was later airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend because of the extent of her injuries. Police did not disclose the woman's most recent health status.
Investigators determined Stone stabbed her cousin after she accused Stone of stealing from their grandmother, Rodriguez said.
Stone was charged with one count of aggravated battery and two counts of battery. She was being held at the LaPorte County Jail on $25,000.
Stone was scheduled to appear June 23 at LaPorte Superior Court.
Police asked anyone with more information or possible surveillance footage to contact Detective Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086. Tips can also be submitted at the department's crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488, or through Michigan City Police Department on Facebook.
Man fled from cops, tried to force driver off road, police say
LAPORTE COUNTY – A man was arrested after leading police on a car chase early Wednesday, cops said.
40-year-old Paco Libra is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate and refusing verbal commands from officers, Lake County Sheriff's police Capt. Derek Allen said.
Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35 for a report of a road rage incident. A caller told police a pickup truck was trying to force their vehicle off the road on Interstate 94, Allen said.
Officers later saw a truck matching the caller's description, driven by Libra, speeding east on U.S. 20.
Police attempted a traffic stop but Libra continued on U.S. 20 before driving west on Ind. State Road 2.
The truck later came to a stop near Whitehead Road after running over tire deflators set by police. Officers gave verbal commands for the driver to leave the truck, but he refused, Allen said.
Police say officers then released a chemical agent inside the truck. Libra then exited and was taken into custody at the LaPorte County Jail.
Libra was charged with one count of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Bond was set for Libra at $755 through LaPorte County Circuit Court.
