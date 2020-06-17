You are the owner of this article.
Woman airlifted after cousin stabbed her in argument, police say
Lauren Cross

MICHIGAN CITY – A woman was airlifted for medical treatment after her cousin stabbed her, police said.

Esther Stone, 45, who has addresses in both Michigan City and Chicago, is accused of stabbing her 32-year-old cousin while the two were involved in an argument, Michigan City Police Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez said.

Michigan City police responded about 5 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Maple Street for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the 32-year-old woman with an injury on her neck.

The woman was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City and was later airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend because of the extent of her injuries. Police did not disclose the woman's most recent health status.

Investigators determined Stone stabbed her cousin after she accused Stone of stealing from their grandmother, Rodriguez said.

Stone was charged with one count of aggravated battery and two counts of battery. She was being held at the LaPorte County Jail on $25,000.

Stone was scheduled to appear June 23 at LaPorte Superior Court.

Police asked anyone with more information or possible surveillance footage to contact Detective Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086. Tips can also be submitted at the department's crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488, or through Michigan City Police Department on Facebook.

