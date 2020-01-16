CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after a deer crashed through her windshield, police said. A county detective driving behind the car jumped into action as medics were en route.
Police were called to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Froberg Road, south of County Road 500 North in Porter County, said Porter County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Ben McFalls.
A 19-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler northbound when a deer ran in front of the vehicle and was struck. The deer crashed through the windshield, injuring the woman.
Following directly behind the Jeep was off-duty Porter County Sheriff‘s Detective Sgt. Brian Dziedzinski, who immediately came to help.
While waiting for Valparaiso firefighters and medical responders to arrive, Dziedzinski gave the driver and a passenger first aid, McFalls said.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The driver was airlifted to Memorial Hospital of South Bend with unspecified injuries.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
The passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was treated for minor injuries and released by medical professionals at the scene.
Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, McFalls said. Police said no further information is available at this time.
Amy Elizabeth Parry
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 58 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000103
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Andrew Ryan Garten
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 23 Residence: Imlay, MI Booking Number: 2000109
Charges: Felony dealing MJ/hash/salv
Anthony Michael Webber
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000056
Charges: Felony possession methamphetamine
Anthony Philip Williams
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 39 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000078
Charges: Felony fraud
Anthony Robert Williams
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000049
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Charles Irvin Edwards
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 48 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000106
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Damon Anthony Wilson
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 46 Residence: Merrilville Booking Number: 2000120
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Darrin Pellot Tullos
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Sturgis, MI Booking Number: 2000118
Charges: Felony identity deception
David Wayne Cooper
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000121
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Derek Patrick Dougherty
Arrest date: Sunday, January 5, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000059
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Dillan Peter De Haas
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2000055
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Dominique Steven Bray
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000108
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Donald Gene Martin II
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 47 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000096
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Donnell Lamont Manson
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000066
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Jefferey Lee Owens
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000088
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Jose Jorge Castaneda
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000092
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Joseph Pedro Gonzales
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 19 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000105
Charges: FelonyMV/OWI prior
Katherine Marie Burdett
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000039
Charges: Felony MV/OWI prior
Kristen Davina Barry-Good
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 42 Residence: Upper Arlings, OH Booking Number: 2000047
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Kyle Richard Allen
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2000093
Charges: Felony possession hypodermic
Lee Edward Robinson
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 46 Residence: Lee Edward Robinson Booking Number: 2000043
Charges: Felony forgery
Lorenzo Gibbons
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 36 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 20000111
Charges: Felony forgery
Meghan Elizabeth Mendoza
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000079
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Nicholas James Horton
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 22 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000029
Charges: Felony robbery
Nicholas James Kabella
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000046
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Philip James Stewart
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Wheeler Booking Number: 2000125
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Rachelle Marie Logsdon
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 34 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2000076
Charges: Felony possession hypodermic
Ramon G Verduzco
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 74 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000034
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI/ BAC .15%
Raul Verduzco
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000054
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Richard Frank Petrie
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000067
Charges: Felony MV/OWI Prior
Richard John Shoback Jr.
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000090
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Richard Matthew Farmer
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000072
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Robert Vincent Gale Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000104
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Samantha Nadean Putz
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2000097
Charges: Felony possession methamphetamine
Sonny Shawn Taylor
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 19 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2000074
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Timothy James Graden
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 41 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000031
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Timothy Thomas Gleason
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000044
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Tina Marie Delph
Arrest date: Sunday, January 5, 2020 Age: 51 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2000065
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Victor Valentine Young
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000085
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!