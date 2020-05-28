Woman airlifted after suffering gunshot wounds, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH — A woman was airlifted to a trauma hospital after being wounded in a shooting, police said.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday police responded to a gunshot victim in the 2000 Block of Arbogast Street in Griffith, said Griffith Chief of Police Greg Mance.

When officers arrived, the injured woman was alert and conscious as she was initially taken by ambulance from the scene. She was then flown to a trauma hospital via medical helicopter stationed in the parking lot of the former Kmart at Ridge Road and Cline Avenue. Her current condition is unknown.

The investigation is active and no one has been taken into custody yet, Mance said. Griffith police will release more information as it becomes available.

Mance said at this time there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public but facts may change as the investigation continues. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, several officers were out still working the scene.