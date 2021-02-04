Woman arrested after robbing furniture store with gun, police say

GARY — A woman accused of robbing a furniture store at gunpoint Wednesday was arrested in Lake Station a short time after the robbery was reported to police, an official said.

A worker at Second Chance Furniture & Appliance, 8000 Melton Rd., told police the the 32-year-old Gary woman came to the store for issues with previous purchases she made, left, then returned later brandishing a handgun while demanding money, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Gary police responded to the store about 3:50 p.m. for a report of a robbery. A worker there told officers they had agreed to replace the woman's items before she returned to rob the store, Westerfield said.

The worker gave the woman money and reported seeing her leave in a silver Ford Crown Victoria.

Shortly afterward, about 4 p.m., Lake Station police notified Gary officers that they had arrested the suspect in their city. The woman was turned over to Gary police and taken into custody. Charges are pending, Westerfield said.