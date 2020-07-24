Woman arrested after stabbing man in the neck, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A 21-year-old Chicago woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck, officials said.

Hammond police responded about 9:15 p.m. to the 600 block of Conkey Street for a report of a stabbing, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

There, they found a 41-year-old Chicago man who was suffering a stab wound to his neck, Kellogg said.

He was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kellogg said.

Officers took the woman into custody. She was being held in the Lake County Jail Friday, though it wasn't immediately clear whether she had been formally charged, Kellogg said.

