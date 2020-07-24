You are the owner of this article.
Woman arrested after stabbing man in the neck, police say
Woman arrested after stabbing man in the neck, police say

police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

HAMMOND — A 21-year-old Chicago woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck, officials said.

Hammond police responded about 9:15 p.m. to the 600 block of Conkey Street for a report of a stabbing, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

There, they found a 41-year-old Chicago man who was suffering a stab wound to his neck, Kellogg said.

He was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kellogg said.

Officers took the woman into custody. She was being held in the Lake County Jail Friday, though it wasn't immediately clear whether she had been formally charged, Kellogg said.

