A woman is in police custody for allegedly shooting a 32-year-old man Wednesday night in Michigan City.
Michigan City police arrested Jae’Vianna Aldridge on Thursday afternoon for allegedly shooting Joseph Prior, of Hammond, the night before. Prior was transported by ambulance to Franciscan Health Michigan City where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The incident occurred at 142 N. Woodland Ave. in Michigan City.
Aldridge was arrested on suspicion of murder. A formal hearing in LaPorte County Superior Court will take place at a later date.
The investigation is ongoing.