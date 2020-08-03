Woman arrested in crash that sent motorcyclist to trauma center, police say

PINE TOWNSHIP — A woman was arrested Saturday on allegations she was driving drunk when she caused a crash that injured a motorcyclist, police said.
Colleen Ryan, 25, of Orland Park, faces operating while intoxicated charges, including causing serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and endangering a person and a standard OWI, both misdemeanors.
The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old Michigan City man, was reported as being in critical but stable condition, police said.
Deputies responded about 2:20 p.m. Saturday to U.S. 20 and North County Line Road for a report of a serious crash. An off-duty Portage police officer at the scene told dispatch a motorcyclist had suffered serious injuries at the scene, charging documents show.
Ryan was driving a Lexus SUV in the eastbound left lane of U.S. 20 as a male motorcyclist was traveling in the westbound left lane, documents show.
The motorcyclist tried to turn north onto County Line Road when Ryan failed to yield the right of way and struck him with the front end of her vehicle, throwing him off the motorcycle, documents show.
Emergency responders found the motorcyclist unresponsive at the scene of the crash, police said. He was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital with injuries to his head and left leg, documents show.
Inside Ryan's car, deputies found an open container of White Claw in the front cup holder, according to the documents. Ryan then admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash, documents show.
A portable breath test showed Ryan's blood alcohol content was 0.14, records show. Police also obtained a warrant for a blood test, and results were pending.
