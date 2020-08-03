You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested in crash that sent motorcyclist to trauma center, police say
urgent

Woman arrested in crash that sent motorcyclist to trauma center, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

PINE TOWNSHIP — A woman was arrested Saturday on allegations she was driving drunk when she caused a crash that injured a motorcyclist, police said.

Colleen Ryan, 25, of Orland Park, faces operating while intoxicated charges, including causing serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and endangering a person and a standard OWI, both misdemeanors.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old Michigan City man, was reported as being in critical but stable condition, police said.

Deputies responded about 2:20 p.m. Saturday to U.S. 20 and North County Line Road for a report of a serious crash. An off-duty Portage police officer at the scene told dispatch a motorcyclist had suffered serious injuries at the scene, charging documents show.

Ryan was driving a Lexus SUV in the eastbound left lane of U.S. 20 as a male motorcyclist was traveling in the westbound left lane, documents show.

The motorcyclist tried to turn north onto County Line Road when Ryan failed to yield the right of way and struck him with the front end of her vehicle, throwing him off the motorcycle, documents show.

Emergency responders found the motorcyclist unresponsive at the scene of the crash, police said. He was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital with injuries to his head and left leg, documents show.

Inside Ryan's car, deputies found an open container of White Claw in the front cup holder, according to the documents. Ryan then admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash, documents show.

A portable breath test showed Ryan's blood alcohol content was 0.14, records show. Police also obtained a warrant for a blood test, and results were pending.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the world's only known albino orangutan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts