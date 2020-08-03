Woman arrested in crash that sent motorcyclist to trauma center, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PINE TOWNSHIP — A woman was arrested Saturday on allegations she was driving drunk when she caused a crash that injured a motorcyclist, police said.

Colleen Ryan, 25, of Orland Park, faces operating while intoxicated charges, including causing serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and endangering a person and a standard OWI, both misdemeanors.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old Michigan City man, was reported as being in critical but stable condition, police said.

Deputies responded about 2:20 p.m. Saturday to U.S. 20 and North County Line Road for a report of a serious crash. An off-duty Portage police officer at the scene told dispatch a motorcyclist had suffered serious injuries at the scene, charging documents show.

Ryan was driving a Lexus SUV in the eastbound left lane of U.S. 20 as a male motorcyclist was traveling in the westbound left lane, documents show.

The motorcyclist tried to turn north onto County Line Road when Ryan failed to yield the right of way and struck him with the front end of her vehicle, throwing him off the motorcycle, documents show.