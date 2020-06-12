Woman charged for driving van into Indianapolis protesters

INDIANAPOLIS — The driver of a minivan who struck several people protesting in Indianapolis over the death of George Floyd has been charged with criminal recklessness.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the charge Friday against 68-year-old Diane Goebel of Indianapolis.
At least four people were injured when Goebel tried to drive through a group of protesters on Monument Circle Monday night, Mears said.
Court records show no attorney for Goebel. However, she told WISH-TV in an interview, “I did not hit anyone or plow into anyone. They jumped on the hood of my van.”
Video footage from nearby businesses showed Goebel attempting to “move forward through a narrow gap in the pedestrians,” an affidavit said.
Video taken by a bystander shows what appears to be at least three people striking the hood of the minivan before it drove away, The Indianapolis Star has reported.
“There was damage done to the vehicle and the vehicle attempted to leave the area,” police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook said.
The death of Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis sparked international protests and has drawn new attention to the treatment of African Americans in the U.S. by police and the criminal justice system.
