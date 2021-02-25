Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run in store lot says she didn't recall striking pedestrian, records state

CROWN POINT — A 51-year-old woman accused of fatally striking a man last November in a Hammond grocery store parking lot and fleeing the scene told police she did not recall the crash, court records allege.

Adrianne M. Hancock, of Hammond, however admitted during a Feb. 5 interview with investigators that she was the driver seen in store surveillance images that police say show her striking 51-year-old Justin Fanslau, 51, of Bloomingdale, Illinois, and then driving away, court records state.

Surveillance footage showed a driver of a black Ford Edge, later identified as Hancock, drive south through a parking lot Nov. 14, 2020, at Strack & Van Til, 115 Sibley St., and begin to turn east before striking Fanslau, who was walking west through the lot, records allege.

Footage showed Hancock stop the car, exit to check on the injured man and quickly re-enter to drive away, records allege.

However, Hancock told officers she had no memory of being in a crash in the store parking lot that day or getting out of her car to look at an injured person, police said.

Hammond police and firefighters responded about 5 p.m. to the store parking lot for the crash. Fanslau was unconscious and bleeding from his head when first responders arrived.