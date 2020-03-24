Woman charged with stabbing in apartment melee

GRIFFITH — A Chicago woman was accused of stabbing a friend in the head when an argument got heated in a Griffith apartment, court records allege.
Amanda Lynn Moore, 43, was charged with battery resulting in serious injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to Lake Superior Court.
At 1:52 a.m. Saturday Griffith officers responded to an apartment in the 1400 block of north Arbogast Street in Griffith, according to court reports. Dispatch told police they could hear arguing and someone saying “put down the knife,” on the call.
Officers encountered Moore, who was walking away from the residence with blood on her clothes. Police then saw a bloody knife on the ground. Moore was uninjured.
Two other women were at the scene and one woman, the victim, had blood dripping from her head and was covered in blood, police said. The wounded woman told officers Moore had stabbed her with a knife, according to court records.
A Superior EMS ambulance arrived and the victim was taken to a local hospital where she received stitches for the wounds.
The other woman told officers the stabbing happened in her apartment. The resident said she invited a friend to her place, who brought Moore along. She said her friend and Moore began arguing and Moore allegedly pulled a knife out of her pocket and stabbed the woman.
Officers later went to the hospital and interviewed the victim, who had cuts on the top of her head and hand along with a bite mark on her arm, police reported.
The victim said Moore is dating the estranged husband of the resident, who became upset that the victim brought Moore to her apartment. The victim said the resident became verbally aggressive toward Moore, who said she wanted to leave, court records said. The victim told Moore she was too intoxicated to drive and offered to call an Uber as the two women had been drinking.
The victim said Moore then started talking to someone on the phone and “went crazy,” according to court documents.
On Saturday Moore was taken into custody at Lake County Jail with a $30,000 bail, according to Lake Superior Court. Her next hearing is scheduled for April 1.
