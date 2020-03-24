Woman charged with stabbing in apartment melee

GRIFFITH — A Chicago woman was accused of stabbing a friend in the head when an argument got heated in a Griffith apartment, court records allege.

Amanda Lynn Moore, 43, was charged with battery resulting in serious injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to Lake Superior Court.

At 1:52 a.m. Saturday Griffith officers responded to an apartment in the 1400 block of north Arbogast Street in Griffith, according to court reports. Dispatch told police they could hear arguing and someone saying “put down the knife,” on the call.

Officers encountered Moore, who was walking away from the residence with blood on her clothes. Police then saw a bloody knife on the ground. Moore was uninjured.

Two other women were at the scene and one woman, the victim, had blood dripping from her head and was covered in blood, police said. The wounded woman told officers Moore had stabbed her with a knife, according to court records.

A Superior EMS ambulance arrived and the victim was taken to a local hospital where she received stitches for the wounds.

