Woman chased, shot at by driver she passed at intersection, police say
GARY — A woman told police she was chased and shot at by a male driver early Wednesday after she passed him at an intersection, an official said.

The 42-year-old Gary woman reported she was in the area of West 15th Avenue and Chase Street when she passed a Chevrolet Malibu driven by the suspect because he did not drive forward when the light turned green, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police spoke with the woman at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday to take a report of the shooting. She told officers that, after she passed the Malibu, its driver began to follow her and fired shots at her car, Westerfield said.

The woman weaved through traffic while trying to escape the suspect until he eventually stopped following her in the area of West 21st Avenue and Grant Street.

The woman's vehicle was struck by gunfire, but she was uninjured, Westerfield said. She described the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

