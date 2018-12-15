A woman who was pinned between a toll booth and her vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road died from injuries four days after the fatal incident.
Luciana Ortiz, 40, of Otsego, Michigan, was pronounced dead on Wednesday from complications of mechanical asphyxiation from being trapped between the two objects, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
At 9:20 p.m. Dec. 8 Indiana State Police responded to a 40-year-old woman who was unconscious and trapped between the driver's side of her car and a toll booth at the I-80 West Point Toll Plaza in Hammond, according to a news release from state police.
A witness said before the crash they saw Ortiz open her car door to pick up her debit card, which had fallen to the ground while she was paying the toll. As she searched for her debit card, she put her leg out between the car and the toll booth, and the vehicle lurched forward, the witness told police. She then became lodged between the open car door and the yellow waist-high toll box.
"A witness pushed the help button at the toll gate and tried to open the passenger door, but it was locked. The woman at this time was awake and speaking, but the car moved forward two more times, each time wedging her further into the box," the release said.
The witness and another man were able to get the passenger window down and put her car in park. Shortly after, Indiana State Trooper Ala'a Hamed and a toll attendant arrived.
Hamed asked a bystander and the toll booth attendant to hold onto Ortiz while the trooper moved her vehicle. Once she was no longer trapped, the officer checked her vitals and found she had no pulse.
Hamed used a portable Automated External Defibrillator kit and performed CPR on Ortiz while Hammond paramedics traveled to the scene.
Using the defibrillator device, the woman was resuscitated at the scene and taken to Franciscan Hospital in Hammond before being airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police.
Indiana State Trooper who saved woman's life: 'Seconds matter'
HAMMOND — An Indiana state trooper is being credited for saving a woman's life Saturday nigh…