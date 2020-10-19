Woman dies after wrong-way driver's car hit by pickup truck

GARY — A woman died and two other people were injured when a wrong-way driver's car was struck by a pickup truck Saturday night in the 4300 block of Broadway, police said.
Arnishia Johnson, 20, of Gary, died at the scene of the crash about 9:25 p.m., according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.
Johnson was a passenger in a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by an 18-year-old Merrillville man, who was traveling west in an area of 43rd Avenue where traffic is restricted to eastbound only, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
As the man crossed Broadway, he was struck by a southbound Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 40-year-old Michigan City man, police said.
The Merrillville and Michigan City men were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The Lake County sheriff's accident reconstruction unit is assisting in the investigation, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
