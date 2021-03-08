Woman dies in rollover crash, officials say

GARY — A woman died after driving off the road into a broken electric pole, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its roof, police say.
The death of the driver, 29-year-old Tiera Hicks, of Gary, was ruled accidental, according to a Lake County coroner's office release.
Gary police and firefighters responded to the crash about 4:33 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Burr Street, where they found a vehicle turned upside down, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Hicks was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead from blunt force trauma by coroner's investigators.
No one else was inside the vehicle at the time, Westerfield said.
