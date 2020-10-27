Woman faces 23 years in home invasion that led to relative's rape

CROWN POINT — An Antioch, Illinois, woman agreed to a 23-year prison sentence for helping to plan a Hammond home invasion that led to her relative being raped by two males.
Alexis Lietz, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit burglary, a level 2 felony, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, a level 3 felony.
She agreed to sentences of 23 years and 15 years on each count, to be served concurrently, her plea agreement shows.
Lietz was dating Elias Costello, 21, of East Chicago, in July 2018 when Costello; Nathaniel Asbury, 23, of Hammond; and Isiah Barboza, 18, of Hammond, broke into the home of Lietz's relatives, court records state.
Costello, Asbury and Barboza each have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
They each admitted in their plea agreements they broke into the house armed with a shotgun and wearing masks and intended to take jewelry, money and electronics.
Costello, Asbury and Barboza took turns holding the shotgun while Asbury and Barboza raped a woman who was inside the home, court records allege.
Lietz was represented by attorney Nicholas Barnes.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas scheduled a sentencing hearing for Lietz, Asbury and Barboza for Nov. 20.
Costello is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13.
