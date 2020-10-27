 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman faces 23 years in home invasion that led to relative's rape
alert urgent

Woman faces 23 years in home invasion that led to relative's rape

{{featured_button_text}}
Alexis M. Lietz

Alexis M. Lietz

CROWN POINT — An Antioch, Illinois, woman agreed to a 23-year prison sentence for helping to plan a Hammond home invasion that led to her relative being raped by two males.

Alexis Lietz, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit burglary, a level 2 felony, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, a level 3 felony.

She agreed to sentences of 23 years and 15 years on each count, to be served concurrently, her plea agreement shows.

Lietz was dating Elias Costello, 21, of East Chicago, in July 2018 when Costello; Nathaniel Asbury, 23, of Hammond; and  Isiah Barboza, 18, of Hammond, broke into the home of Lietz's relatives, court records state.

Costello, Asbury and Barboza each have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

They each admitted in their plea agreements they broke into the house armed with a shotgun and wearing masks and intended to take jewelry, money and electronics.

Costello, Asbury and Barboza took turns holding the shotgun while Asbury and Barboza raped a woman who was inside the home, court records allege.

Lietz was represented by attorney Nicholas Barnes. 

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas scheduled a sentencing hearing for Lietz, Asbury and Barboza for Nov. 20. 

Costello is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

 

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zeta batters Mexico, US Gulf Coast up next

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts