Woman facing felony charge after NWI police find balloons filled with meth, records show

SCHERERVILLE — After police checked in on a vehicle that was stopped along U.S. 30, they discovered two red balloons filled with methamphetamine, court records state.

While patrolling on Wednesday, two Schererville police officers noticed a green Mercury on the shoulder of U.S. 30 at the Coldwell Banker entrance.

Police discovered the driver, Jaime Lynn Wilson, of Iron Mountain, Michigan, had a verbal argument with her boyfriend.

Now, Wilson is facing a level 2 felony for dealing in methamphetamine having weight of at least 10 grams, according to documents from the Lake County prosecutor's office.

Wilson told police the pair were coming from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan — about 415 miles from Schererville — and driving to visit Wilson's dying father in Austin, Indiana.

After the argument, the boyfriend "decided he had enough, exited the vehicle and walked away," court records allege. Before leaving, he took the SIM card out of Wilson's cell phone, leaving her without a way to call for help, she told police.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate the boyfriend. A police sergeant then called the boyfriend's cell phone and discovered he was walking near Walmart.