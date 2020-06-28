Woman facing felony charge after NWI police find balloons filled with meth, records show

SCHERERVILLE — After police checked in on a vehicle that was stopped along U.S. 30, they discovered two red balloons filled with methamphetamine, court records state.
While patrolling on Wednesday, two Schererville police officers noticed a green Mercury on the shoulder of U.S. 30 at the Coldwell Banker entrance.
Police discovered the driver, Jaime Lynn Wilson, of Iron Mountain, Michigan, had a verbal argument with her boyfriend.
Now, Wilson is facing a level 2 felony for dealing in methamphetamine having weight of at least 10 grams, according to documents from the Lake County prosecutor's office.
Wilson told police the pair were coming from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan — about 415 miles from Schererville — and driving to visit Wilson's dying father in Austin, Indiana.
After the argument, the boyfriend "decided he had enough, exited the vehicle and walked away," court records allege. Before leaving, he took the SIM card out of Wilson's cell phone, leaving her without a way to call for help, she told police.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the boyfriend. A police sergeant then called the boyfriend's cell phone and discovered he was walking near Walmart.
After officers picked up the boyfriend and brought him back to the scene, he said the pair were on their way home from Tennessee to visit Wilson's dying father in Austin, Indiana, about 225 miles from Schererville, records show.
He also said he and Wilson were travelling on Interstate 65 and running low on gas. The pair tried stopping for gas at Sam's Club in Hobart, but his credit/debit card was declined, so they were driving to a Walmart/Sam's Club in Glenwood, Illinois, to get gas, the boyfriend told police.
Officers searched for Wilson and the boyfriend in the Indiana Data and Communications System and National Crime Information Center. Wilson came back clear, however, her boyfriend had a warrant out of Michigan — in-state extradition only — for dangerous drugs.
Upon speaking with Michigan State Police, Schererville police discovered Wilson's boyfriend was "well-known for dealing and possessing methamphetamine on his person and/or in the vehicle he is in," police said.
Due to conflicting stories of where the couple was traveling and Wilson's behavior — police said Wilson was fidgeting, repeating her story multiple times and sweating profusely at 7 a.m. — police asked to search the vehicle.
Wilson told police they could not because she "didn't see the point of it," records state.
WATCH NOW: 'Total chaos' at Portage skating rink; area police targeted by crowd of up to 300, authorities say
A nearby K-9 unit was called to the scene and Crown Point police K-9 Bandit sniffed out drugs in the car.
After searching the passenger side of the vehicle, police found two small red balloons "containing an unknown liquid."
Both Wilson and her boyfriend denied knowing what was inside of the balloons.
A field test later showed the liquid tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The two balloons weighed 33.3 grams, records show.
While awaiting for the test results to come back, Wilson told police she believed she was having a miscarriage. She was transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer.
Wilson was later cleared by Franciscan hospital staff and transported to the Lake County Jail. Her bail is set at $35,000, online court records indicate.
The boyfriend was not charged, according to online court documents.
Cantrell Devin Kimp
Christopher Allan Hitt
Christopher Stephen Bombela
Davonte C. Pike
Deana R. Sukraw
Gregory Brown
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kevin Casey Ward
Montell Demun Webb
Sharelle Renee Ghouri
Tasha Lynn Prieto
Victor Lee Foglio
Aaron Michael Plowman
Bryan Cox Overfield
Darnell Dee Murphy
Dawn Marie Buckley
Durius John Lamont Henderson
Gary Lee Nimtz
John Collazo Jr.
Monica Marie Alfaro
Rudolph Patrick Lopez
Stacy Lynn Johnston
Stephanie Marie Schuitema
William Patrick Buckley Jr.
Jessica L. Akins
Jamie K. Anderson
Michael J. Bach
Curtis A. Beck
Jason A. Cebulski
Dawn D. Cortina
Donta D. Crowder
Terrell S. Davis
Carlos M. Dominguez III
Justin C. Eder
Kyla J. Goggins
Jonathan D. Grove
Jamie Gutierrez
Davonta D. Henry
Rickey N. Isler
Jose A. Jimenez-Villanueva
Terrence D. Johnson
Nemanja Kucanin
Brandon T. Lane
Timothy A. Lebioda
Tracy L. Majka
Jeffery L. Martin
Jermaine R. McDaniel
Kevin B. McGivney
Carl L. Minor
Dernita A. Morris
Haina Muhammad
Marcus M. Myers
Brian J. Neumann
Nehemiah E. Perez
Ronald L. Pfeifer
James L. P'pool
Thomas E. Rademacher
Terrence A. Robinson
Cesar Rodriguez
Reinaldo R. Rosa
Allison C. Russell
Roberto E. Sandoval
Matthew J. Shank
Brittney S. Spikes
Abraham Tirado-Contreras
Dominic M. Velasquez
Noah R. Watkins
Ressie Williams
Michael P. Young
Tywan L. Atkins
Philip J. Bachurek, Jr.
Gregory L. Baker
Christine A. Bruun
Evita D. Croom
Juan C. Desantiago Saldana
Luke D. Hardin
Tia M. Klein
Krystina M. Mancilla
Nicholas L. Mills
Andy J. Richardson
James D. Richardson
Richard E. Strohl
Malik I. Thompson
Catherine A. Walsh
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!