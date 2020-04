Woman found shot to death in home, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — A shooting victim was found in a home in a Merrillville neighborhood police blocked off with crime scene tape Saturday.

A 29-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m., according to a Lake County coroner's report. The woman's identity or city of residence was not released. Her manner of death has been classified as a homicide, the report said.

At noon, officers were called to a gunshot victim in the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue, said Merrillville Cmdr. Jeff Rice.

When police arrived, they found the victim dead inside a residence and a Lake County coroner's van responded to the scene. A homicide investigation is active and underway, Rice said.

The Merrillville Police Department is being assisted by the Lake County coroner’s office, the Gang Response Investigative Team Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

