 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman found with gunshot wound to shoulder after being struck, forced out of car
alert urgent

Woman found with gunshot wound to shoulder after being struck, forced out of car

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
Times file photo

GARY — Doctors found a gunshot wound in the back of a 46-year-old woman who was taken to a local hospital with shoulder pain after a man struck her and forced her out of his car, police said.

Police responded about 11 p.m. Saturday to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago for a person shot earlier in Gary, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The woman told police she was on riding in a man's car when he suddenly became agitated and began driving erratically, at one point striking her, Westerfield said.

The man then forced the woman out of the vehicle around East 24th Avenue and Broadway, and she had someone else drive her home, Westerfield said she told police.

Later, the woman noticed her shoulder hurt and was checked into the hospital. She believed she was injured when the man forced her from the car, but a medical check revealed she had been shot, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Gary police Sgt. Daniel Callahan at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Trebek remembered by Jeopardy! colleges, contestants 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts