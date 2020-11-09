Woman found with gunshot wound to shoulder after being struck, forced out of car

GARY — Doctors found a gunshot wound in the back of a 46-year-old woman who was taken to a local hospital with shoulder pain after a man struck her and forced her out of his car, police said.

Police responded about 11 p.m. Saturday to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago for a person shot earlier in Gary, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The woman told police she was on riding in a man's car when he suddenly became agitated and began driving erratically, at one point striking her, Westerfield said.

The man then forced the woman out of the vehicle around East 24th Avenue and Broadway, and she had someone else drive her home, Westerfield said she told police.

Later, the woman noticed her shoulder hurt and was checked into the hospital. She believed she was injured when the man forced her from the car, but a medical check revealed she had been shot, Westerfield said.