Woman found with gunshot wound to shoulder after being struck, forced out of car

GARY — Doctors found a gunshot wound in the back of a 46-year-old woman who was taken to a local hospital with shoulder pain after a man struck her and forced her out of his car, police said.
Police responded about 11 p.m. Saturday to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago for a person shot earlier in Gary, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
The woman told police she was on riding in a man's car when he suddenly became agitated and began driving erratically, at one point striking her, Westerfield said.
The man then forced the woman out of the vehicle around East 24th Avenue and Broadway, and she had someone else drive her home, Westerfield said she told police.
Later, the woman noticed her shoulder hurt and was checked into the hospital. She believed she was injured when the man forced her from the car, but a medical check revealed she had been shot, Westerfield said.
Anyone with more information is urged to call Gary police Sgt. Daniel Callahan at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Alejandro Martinez
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Anthony Lee
Barbara Hoy
Briana Wallace
Carrol Lewis
Christopher Fields
Ciara Jasmine Sanders
Cierra Kelly
Cruz Valenzuela
David Gant
Demontea Dajon Hines
Derek Christopher Camp
Gerardo Rosado
Guillermina Hernandez
Harold Kuntz
Jacob Dolan
James Andrew
Jashua Mearday
Jesus Munoz
Joseph Westbrook
Julius Barocio
Kameron Rice
Kayla Sade Rainey
Kelvin Fuller
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kyle Persenaire
Luis Navarro
Marc Klemoff
Marcel Young
Marko Vukasin
Matthew Aris Psimos
Maurice Thomas
Miguel Ledesma
Myles Graham
Nicholas Willoughby
Omar Ambriz
Patrick John Kelley
Paul Williams
Peter Leech
Ralph Alexander
Robert Quintanilla
Romell Cooper
Rose Johnson
Steven Powell
Theresa Sands
Thomas Spivey
Timothy I. Green
Timothy Lee Gaffney
Timothy Willis
Tyler Lenard Mabry
Victor Rodriguez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!