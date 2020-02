Woman in critical condition after shooting; man taken into custody, police say

GARY — A woman was airlifted in critical condition after being shot in the leg in a domestic assault, police said.

On Saturday morning, Gary police took Larry Easter, of Gary, into custody. Easter was charged with aggravated battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious injury, battery when assault poses substantial risk of death and domestic battery, according to Lake Superior Court records.

At 3:16 p.m. Friday, police responded to a gunshot victim in the 4800 block of Monroe Street, according to Gary Police Department records.

A woman was found shot in the leg and she was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary before being airlifted to the University of Chicago, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

At the time of her transport, the woman was in critical condition, he said. Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said it was a domestic incident and there was no threat to the public.

Easter was taken to the Lake County Jail.

