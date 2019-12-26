HAMMOND — First responders helped a woman who got trapped in her vehicle after a hit-and-run by a semitrailer, police said.
At 8:49 p.m. Thursday officers were called to a crash at the 1.2 mile marker on eastbound Interstate 80/94, according to Indiana State Police.
A semitrailer struck an SUV and kept traveling, police said. The driver was stuck in her vehicle due to the damage and first responders had to assist her out of the wreck. Police said the driver’s injuries were not life-threatening and officers are investigating the crash.
Lanes were closed for a short period and were re-opened by 9:35 p.m.