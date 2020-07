Woman injured in shooting; person of interest in custody, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY – Police have launched an investigation after a woman was shot Friday, police said.

At 11:13 a.m. first responders were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Street in Gary, said Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in her leg and firefighters transported her to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

While authorities were on scene, a witness pointed out a person of interest in the shooting. The person is currently in custody as officers conduct an investigation.

Gary Police Department CSI, Gary patrol officers and Gary firefighters responded to the scene. More information will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gary Sgt. Greg Wolfe at 219-881-1210.

