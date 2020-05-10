Woman killed in early-morning crash on I-80/94

After witnessing the Buick speeding at 114 mph through a 55 mph zone, Madry stopped the vehicle as it exited onto Grant Street in Gary.

The trooper performed a field sobriety test and a certified breath test was later given to the driver at the Lake County Jail, according to an ISP news release.

The driver's blood alcohol content registered at .13%, police said, above Indiana's legal limit of .08%.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, police said.

An hour later, ISP Trooper William Carlson witnessed a silver Chevrolet Cruze driving at 112 mph on I-80/94 near Kennedy Ave.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Carlson initiated a short pursuit following the silver sedan as it exited onto Cline Ave.

The driver lost control of the car, slamming into a light pole, police said.

Carlson chased after the driver as he fled from the car. The trooper caught up to the suspect, who then turned and approached Carlson.

The trooper deployed his Taser into the suspect after he ignored Carlson's "loud verbal commands to stop," according to the ISP release.