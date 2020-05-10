You are the owner of this article.
Woman killed in early-morning crash on I-80/94
Woman killed in early-morning crash on I-80/94

Lauren Cross

Indiana State Police troopers responded to three separate incidents in four hours Sunday, including two police chases, an OWI arrest and a fatal car crash.

All incidents occurred on I-80/94 between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The fatal car crash was reported early Sunday morning.

ISP troopers responded to a reported single-vehicle accident just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on I-80/94.

A white 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound when it struck the center median wall at the 7.6-mile marker near Burr Street.

A passenger, 29-year-old Aleesha Walker of Merrillville, was killed in the crash. Walker was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Indiana State Police are investigating the cause of a fatal wreck involving this white 2008 Chevrolet Impala. Alcohol may believed be a factor, police said.

The car's driver, Andre C. Walker, was also hurt in the crash. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. 

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Alcohol may have been a factor, police said.

Earlier in the overnight hours Sunday, state troopers witnessed two cars in separate cases speeding above 100 mph on the Borman.

ISP Trooper Eric Madry clocked a maroon Buick driving at speeds more than twice the legal limit at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on I-80/94.

After witnessing the Buick speeding at 114 mph through a 55 mph zone, Madry stopped the vehicle as it exited onto Grant Street in Gary.

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Patrolling highways with the Lake County sheriff

The trooper performed a field sobriety test and a certified breath test was later given to the driver at the Lake County Jail, according to an ISP news release.

The driver's blood alcohol content registered at .13%, police said, above Indiana's legal limit of .08%.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, police said.

An hour later, ISP Trooper William Carlson witnessed a silver Chevrolet Cruze driving at 112 mph on I-80/94 near Kennedy Ave.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Carlson initiated a short pursuit following the silver sedan as it exited onto Cline Ave.

The driver lost control of the car, slamming into a light pole, police said.

Carlson chased after the driver as he fled from the car. The trooper caught up to the suspect, who then turned and approached Carlson.

The trooper deployed his Taser into the suspect after he ignored Carlson's "loud verbal commands to stop," according to the ISP release.

The suspect identified as 20-year-old Najee Hill from Dolton, Ill., was taken into custody without any further trouble.

Hill was taken to the Lake County Jail where he faces eight preliminary charges including for reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and violating the governor's stay at home orders among others.

