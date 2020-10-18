Woman killed in Gary crash

GARY — A 20-year-old Gary woman was pronounced dead following a fatal traffic crash late Saturday.
The woman, identified by the Lake County coroner as Arnishia Johnson, was involved in a crash around 9:27 p.m. at Broadway and 43rd Avenue, Gary police records indicate.
Details about the crash were not immediately available.
Gary Police and Fire/EMS, Lake County CSI, and Lake County Reconstruction assisted at the scene.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
