Woman killed in Gary crash
GARY — A 20-year-old Gary woman was pronounced dead following a fatal traffic crash late Saturday.

The woman, identified by the Lake County coroner as Arnishia Johnson, was involved in a crash around 9:27 p.m. at Broadway and 43rd Avenue, Gary police records indicate.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Gary Police and Fire/EMS, Lake County CSI, and Lake County Reconstruction assisted at the scene.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

