Woman killed in Griffith fire identified as 69-year-old
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal fire Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of North Wheeler Street in Griffith.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

GRIFFITH — A 69-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead Thursday after a house fire, officials said.

Virginia Becker was found dead by firefighters inside her home in the 800 block of North Wheeler Street, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.

Griffith Fire Chief Roy Schoon said Friday morning the Indiana state fire marshal's office was investigating. He had not yet received an update on a possible cause or origin of the fire.

Griffith firefighters were dispatched about 1:50 p.m. Thursday for a report of smoke coming from the home, which is just south of 45th Avenue and west of Colfax Street.

They arrived to find smoke rising from the home's eaves and knocked down the flames within about five minutes, police said.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

