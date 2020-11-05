 Skip to main content
Woman last seen a month ago is found, police say
Amber Martin

 Provided

GARY — A 56-year-old woman reported missing by police late October has been found.

Amber Martin, who was reported missing Oct. 24, was announced found Thursday, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Martin had been last been seen Oct. 8.

