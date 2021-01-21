Woman placed on probation for attempting to leave friend's body outside church after fatal overdose

CROWN POINT — A Lowell woman was placed on a year of probation Thursday for attempting to dump the body of an overdose victim in a church parking lot in 2019.

Rebecca J. Ziems, 62, panicked when her friend Fannie Molden, 53, suffered a fatal overdose Nov. 9, 2019, in the vehicle Ziems was driving, defense attorney Steven Mullins said.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell said drug treatment wasn't a requirement under Ziems' plea agreement and asked if she needed it.

Mullins said Ziems recently adopted two teenagers and no drugs were found in her system when she was tested as part of the adoption process.

Ziems was detained by police Nov. 10, 2019, after the pastor at Faith Bible Church, 15327 Cline Ave., noticed her pulling Molden's body from a white SUV and called 911, court records say.

She told police she, Molden and a man stayed at the Super 8 motel on Ind. 2 the weekend before Molden died, records state.

At one point, Molden and the man left. When they returned, the man gave Ziems a dose of naloxone and told her "she may need it later," records state.