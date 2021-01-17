Woman placed on probation for stabbing husband after he confronted her about drinking

CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman was placed on probation last week after pleading guilty in connection with allegations she stabbed her husband when he confronted her about drinking and told her to move out of their Hammond apartment.

Latasha S. Allen, 41, admitted to one count of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.

In exchange for her plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss all remaining counts.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Allen's plea agreement Tuesday and sentenced her to one year in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

According to court records, Allen was topless when she answered the door for police in March 2020 at her apartment in the 6100 block of Hohman Avenue.

She didn't comply with officers' orders to lie down, so an officer used his Taser on her, records say.