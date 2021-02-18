Woman pleads guilty to reduced charge in killing allegedly fueled by jealousy

CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman could face a sentence of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in the shooting death of a Hammond woman in 2017.

Kashena L. Hayes, 27, admitted to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony.

In exchange for her plea, the Lake County prosecutor's office agreed to dismiss a murder count, which carried a possible sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison.

Hayes and her boyfriend, Lavell Holloway, 28, were each charged with murdering Kadejah Ariel Jackson, 21, on Jan. 27, 2017, in the 900 block of Becker Street in Hammond.

According to court records, Hayes wanted to fight Jackson because Holloway had an affair with Jackson.

A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Holloway of murder last year, and he was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

At his sentencing hearing in November, Holloway maintained his innocence and said Hayes, the mother of his child, had been falsely accused.

Jackson's mother said she didn't understand why the shooting happened.

"I have nothing without Kadejah," she said. "Nothing."