Woman robbed at gunpoint inside her home, police say

GARY — A woman told police a man robbed her at gunpoint inside her home before fleeing with a possible accomplice late Wednesday, an official said.

Gary police responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 800 block of North County Line Road for a home invasion, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A 21-year-old woman told officers she was at home with a friend when she heard knocking at her door. She answered to find the man pointing a gun at her, Westerfield said.

The man demanded money and followed the woman to her bedroom and took her COACH purse, which had several gift cards inside. He then took off with another male, who was waiting in the hallway, Westerfield said.

The woman described the man with the gun as tall and black, with a dark complexion and dreadlocks. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a face covering, police said.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.