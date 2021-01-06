Woman robbed, attacked by group of 4 after intervening in harassment, police say

GARY — A group of four attacked a 40-year-old Gary woman and stole her purse at a Shell gas station late Tuesday after she confronted them for harassing another woman, an official said.

Officers responded about 10:50 p.m. to the gas station at 2900 Burr St. for a report of a robbery, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

There, the woman who was robbed told police she was walking into the store when three people in the group rushed her as another brandished a gun, Westerfield said.

The group knocked the woman to the ground and began kicking her before one of them grabbed her purse.

The woman said she had intervened when she noticed the group, which included two males and two females, harassing another woman. It appeared the group was leaving shortly before the attack.

After attacking the woman, the suspects got into a car and sped off westbound toward Calhoun Street, the woman told police.