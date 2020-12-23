Woman shot man dead after attempting 'polyamorous' relationship, court records state

CROWN POINT — A Lansing, Michigan, woman was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging she fatally shot her boyfriend inside another woman's Merrillville apartment.

Princess A. Thurman, 21, may have fled to Michigan after shooting Masceo Robinson, 20, about 6:15 p.m. Sunday at his residence in the 5700 bock of Grant Street, according to court records and the Lake County coroner's office.

Merrillville police found Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and buttocks, court records state. He was later pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus, a coroner's release said.

A witness told police Robinson was her "on again, off again" boyfriend and father of her young child, records state.

The woman recently learned Robinson was dating Thurman and communicated with Thurman via social media, according to documents. She, Robinson and Thurman had agreed to attempt to maintain a "polyamorous" relationship, she said.

The woman told police she engaged in sexual activity with Robinson and Thurman on Dec. 18 at a local motel and did not think there were any problems among the three of them, records state.

Robinson and Thurman stayed the night at her apartment Dec. 19, records state.