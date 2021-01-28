 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman shot while walking down street, police say
alert urgent

Woman shot while walking down street, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime stock file art generic copy
File

GARY — A 19-year-old Crown Point woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot late Wednesday, police said.

Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to her calf while responding about 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of West 20th Place, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

There, the woman told police she was walking near the 2100 block of Grant Street when she was struck by gunfire.

Immediately afterward, the woman had someone pick her up and drive her to West 20th Place. It was there that she called police, Westerfield said.

The woman was transported to a hospital by an ambulance shortly after police arrived.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman was targeted, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Greg Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

HUD nominee appears before Senate committee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts