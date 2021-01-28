Woman shot while walking down street, police say

GARY — A 19-year-old Crown Point woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot late Wednesday, police said.
Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to her calf while responding about 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of West 20th Place, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
There, the woman told police she was walking near the 2100 block of Grant Street when she was struck by gunfire.
Immediately afterward, the woman had someone pick her up and drive her to West 20th Place. It was there that she called police, Westerfield said.
The woman was transported to a hospital by an ambulance shortly after police arrived.
It was not immediately clear whether the woman was targeted, Westerfield said.
Anyone with more information was urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Greg Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Abhiuday Gupta
Allen O'Rourke
Apryl Delarosa
Ashley Kupchinskas
Avalon Nelson
Brandon Smith
Brett Hernandez
Brian Krieger
Caleb Griffin
Chester Johnson
Christopher Hernandez
Daniel Kundid
Darryl Larrieu
David Parker
David Wilson
Deja Gillard
Eric Serros
Gregory Neely
Jeffrey Goss
Jerwond Williams
Jimmy Leviner
Jordan Picotte
Jose Arciniega
Karina Olivas
Keith Yarbrough
Kenneth Stewart
Kenneth Young
Kim Brown
Laquan Tolliver
Latifah Palmer
Mario Macedo
Mark Dail
Michael Beecher
Michael Cowley
Michael Williams
Moselle Richards
Nemanja Kucanin
Nicole Ramirez
Osvaldo Ochoa
Ramon Rodriguez
Rebecca Bennett
Richard Pennington
Ronald Church
Roy Warlick
Ruben Ogden
Stefona Harris
Timothy Denvit
Todd Dodd
Tyler Allen
Tyran James
Tyvin Stewart
Valentina Burke
Ward Jackson
William Barclay
Xavier Rich
Yolanda Colon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!