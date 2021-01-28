Woman shot while walking down street, police say

GARY — A 19-year-old Crown Point woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot late Wednesday, police said.

Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to her calf while responding about 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of West 20th Place, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

There, the woman told police she was walking near the 2100 block of Grant Street when she was struck by gunfire.

Immediately afterward, the woman had someone pick her up and drive her to West 20th Place. It was there that she called police, Westerfield said.

The woman was transported to a hospital by an ambulance shortly after police arrived.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman was targeted, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Greg Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

